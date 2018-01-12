A hero rescuing a dog from a flooded street by Carrie Tighe
Trapped by mud in Montecito
A tragic mudslide in the coastal Santa Barbara community of Montecito has left over a dozen people dead and missing. The destruction is only beginning to be measured. As search and rescue teams continue to comb through debris looking for survivors and recovering bodies, we speak to those affected and seek answers about evacuation orders and emergency alerts from county officials.
Nurses board a boat to get home after their shift at Cottage Hospital
(Photo by Kathryn Barnes)
A 13-mile stretch of Highway 101 south of Santa Barbara remains closed Friday, meaning many people who live in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties are cut off from their jobs or families. Health care workers at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have been taking boats. The day of the disaster, over 200 hospital employees were unable to get to work even as mudslide victims in critical condition began streaming into the emergency room. That left one other way to get there: the ocean.
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
Thomas Tighe in shock Tuesday morning as rescuers get to his house.
(Photo by Carrie Tighe)
There are many amazing survival stories coming out from the mudslide in Montecito, from a woman climbing out of her flooded Prius to scramble up a nearby tree, to a man rescuing a 2-year-old still alive in the mud. Normally, disaster relief organization Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe would be a part of the rescue efforts. He’s traveled to Puerto Rico, Houston and Mexico City to bring medical aid to victims. But this time, he became the victim.
Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief
Many are questioning why much of the damage occurred within the Voluntary Evacuation Zones, and whether emergency alerts delivered to cell phones actually worked properly. Tom Fayram helped shape the county’s emergency plans — which includes evacuation zones and text alerts - and says those in voluntary evacuation zones should have known they were in serious threat.
Tom Fayram, deputy director of Santa Barbara County’s water resources and flood control district
It’s January, which means we’re only halfway through January and we could see more rain soon. So is the worst behind us? Or, is the whole Thomas Fire burn area - stretching Ventura to Santa Barbara - still vulnerable to these massive mudslides?
Damage from Tuesday’s mudslide in Montecito:
Photo by Kathryn Barnes
Photo by Tony Morain
Photo by Kathryn Barnes
Photo by Tony Morain
Photo by Carrie Tighe
Ed Keller, UC Santa Barbara
Jonathan Bastian
Kathryn Barnes
