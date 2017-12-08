What's next for those displaced by the Thomas Fire?



Nick Bonge stands in front of his home of over 20 years, now burned to the ground.

Photo by Jonathan Bastian

Thomas Ball and Nick Bonge live on the same street in the foothills a couple miles above downtown Ventura. One of them lost his home. The other barely saved his. We take a tour of their properties and speak to them about how to rebuild and repair.

Guests:

Nick Bonge, resident of Ventura

Thomas Ball, Ventura resident