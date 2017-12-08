Photo by Jonathan Bastian
What's next for those displaced by the Thomas Fire?
The Thomas Fire has burned more than 132,000 acres in Ventura County, and taken down hundreds of homes and other structures. We take a look at the current dangers, and speak with those beginning to assess the damage.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Nick Bonge stands in front of his home of over 20 years, now burned to the ground.
Photo by Jonathan Bastian
Thomas Ball and Nick Bonge live on the same street in the foothills a couple miles above downtown Ventura. One of them lost his home. The other barely saved his. We take a tour of their properties and speak to them about how to rebuild and repair.
Guests:
Nick Bonge, resident of Ventura
Thomas Ball, Ventura resident
The Thomas fire has been burning in the hills above Ojai since Monday night. Stephanie O’Neill lives in Ojai and has been reporting there since the fire broke out.
Guests:
Stephanie O'Neill, reporter and Ojai resident (@reportersteph)
At the moment, firefighters are trying to keep the flames from crossing the Ventura County line into Santa Barbara and the farmland and residential areas of Carpinteria. One farmer heads into the evacuation zone to check on his crops.
Farmer BD Dautch enters the evacuation area in Carpinteria to check on his crops
A spot fire burns above a citrus grove
Firefighters enter drive up the road which separates Ventura from Santa Barbara,
to try and stop the Thomas Fire from jumping the county line
Photos by Kathryn Barnes
Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
As the smoke clears, the question turns to rebuilding homes and structures that have been lost. Where does somebody start? And, what happens when a fire meets a housing crisis?
Guests:
Nick Deitch, Main Street Architects
Linda Braunschweiger, Ventura County Housing Trust Fund
Strong Santa Ana winds are common during the winter in Southern California. But, this year, those winds blew through vegetation that has seen virtually no rain this season.
Guests:
David Gomberg, National Weather Service
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
