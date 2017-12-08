ON AIR
What's next for those displaced by the Thomas Fire?

The Thomas Fire has burned more than 132,000 acres in Ventura County, and taken down hundreds of homes and other structures. We take a look at the current dangers, and speak with those beginning to assess the damage.

Dec 08, 2017

Photo by Jonathan Bastian

Scorched homes in the Ventura foothills 3 MIN, 25 SEC


Nick Bonge stands in front of his home of over 20 years, now burned to the ground.
Photo by Jonathan Bastian

Thomas Ball and Nick Bonge live on the same street in the foothills a couple miles above downtown Ventura. One of them lost his home. The other barely saved his. We take a tour of their properties and speak to them about how to rebuild and repair.

Guests:
Nick Bonge, resident of Ventura
Thomas Ball, Ventura resident

A ghost town in Ojai as fire blazes in the mountains 4 MIN, 36 SEC

The Thomas fire has been burning in the hills above Ojai since Monday night. Stephanie O’Neill lives in Ojai and has been reporting there since the fire broke out.

Guests:
Stephanie O'Neill, reporter and Ojai resident (@reportersteph)

Farmers lose electricity, water pipes, and crops 4 MIN, 12 SEC

At the moment, firefighters are trying to keep the flames from crossing the Ventura County line into Santa Barbara and the farmland and residential areas of Carpinteria. One farmer heads into the evacuation zone to check on his crops.


Farmer BD Dautch enters the evacuation area in Carpinteria to check on his crops


A spot fire burns above a citrus grove


Firefighters enter drive up the road which separates Ventura from Santa Barbara,
to try and stop the Thomas Fire from jumping the county line
Photos by Kathryn Barnes

Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara

Rebuilding and searching for new housing in a housing crisis 9 MIN, 55 SEC

As the smoke clears, the question turns to rebuilding homes and structures that have been lost. Where does somebody start? And, what happens when a fire meets a housing crisis?

Guests:
Nick Deitch, Main Street Architects
Linda Braunschweiger, Ventura County Housing Trust Fund

How did theses flames get so big, so quickly? 2 MIN, 9 SEC

Strong Santa Ana winds are common during the winter in Southern California. But, this year, those winds blew through vegetation that has seen virtually no rain this season.

Guests:
David Gomberg, National Weather Service

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

