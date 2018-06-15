In the new movie ‘Breath,’ director Simon Baker didn’t care that his two young leads had never acted--as long as they could ride the waves. Baker is a surfer and actor himself--he spent years as the star of the CBS series ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Mentalist.’ He talks about taking a big leap with ‘Breath’--shot in a remote corner of his native Australia with lots of filming on wild waves in unpredictable weather. He also tells us about keeping his Aussie accent under wraps when he first started auditioning for American television.
As a director, Simon Baker rides the waves and takes a ‘Breath’
After seven seasons starring in the CBS series ‘The Mentalist,’ Simon Baker made his feature directing debut with the coming-of-age film, ‘Breath.’ Shot in part in the wild waters off the West Coast of Australia, ‘Breath’ stars two teenagers who had never acted, but were excellent surfers. Baker tells us how compared to surfing, acting is the easy part.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- With AT&T’s upcoming acquisition of Time Warner, will there be a culture clash between the two very different companies?
- Now that the court approved the AT&T-Time Warner merger, the race is on to buy Fox. Comcast has already topped Disney’s initial offer, and Disney will likely come back with an even higher counter.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The new movie ‘Breath’ tells story of two teenage boys coming of age in a remote corner of western Australia during the 1970s.
Based on a novel of the same name by Tim Winton, ‘Breath’ follows the boys, Pikelet and Loonie, discovering a new passion: surfing. Pikelet, played by Samson Coulter, is more cautious than his aptly named friend Loonie, played by Ben Spence.
Early in the film, the boys encounter Sando, a bohemian one-time surfing legend who becomes a kind of guru to them. Sando is played by Simon Kaker, who also directed and co-wrote the film. ‘Breath’ is his feature film directorial debut.
If you ever watched the CBS series ‘The Guardian’ or ‘The Mentalist,’ you’re familiar with Baker’s work as a television actor. In ‘The Mentalist,’ he played former con man Patrick Jane--advisor to the California Bureau of Investigation. Jane would claim to be psychic while using keen observational skills to solve crimes.
You may have noticed in recent years that many leading men on american TV shows were not actually made in the USA. But when Baker started started auditioning for TV in this country, he tried to downplay that fact. He tells us why he would try to do the audition before anyone could catch his true accent, and about using all his time in TV as a film school for directing.
Plus, he shares what it was like to direct ‘Breath’ on a tiny budget, with intense weather, wild waves, and two leads who were acting for the first time. He also talks about how he handled the tricky relationship in the film between a young boy and a much older woman.
Guests:
Simon Baker, actor, writer, director
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Banter update: John Lasseter to leave Disney following 'missteps' After a late Friday news dump, we re-banter about John Lasseter's departure from Disney, discuss why he had to go, and what this means for the world of animation. Plus, a look ahead to Tuesday's expected decision on the AT&T trial.
Morgan Neville on his unexpected tearjerker, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Director Morgan Neville knew his new documentary about the life and legacy of Fred Rogers and his neighborhood would be emotional. But he wasn’t prepared for theaters full of mass sobbing. He tells us why Mister Rogers makes us cry and how he made the deeply touching film, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
Dan Goor on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ dramatic reversal of fortune Usually cancellation means death for a TV series, but these days, there is hope for resurrection. Showrunner Dan Goor went through an emotional Tilt-A-Whirl when his cop comedy ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was dropped by Fox after 5 seasons, only to be brought back to life by NBC just one day later. Goor takes us through the topsy turvy ride.
Revisiting 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' showrunners Amazon’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ tells the story of Midge Maisel--the perfect well-to-do 1950’s New York housewife who turns to stand-up comedy when her husband leaves her. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband and producing partner Daniel Palladino tell us about the work that goes into filming a period series in Manhattan and their painstaking process for selecting music for the show.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More
What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More