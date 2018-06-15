ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

As a director, Simon Baker rides the waves and takes a ‘Breath’

After seven seasons starring in the CBS series ‘The Mentalist,’ Simon Baker made his feature directing debut with the coming-of-age film, ‘Breath.’ Shot in part in the wild waters off the West Coast of Australia, ‘Breath’ stars two teenagers who had never acted, but were excellent surfers. Baker tells us how compared to surfing, acting is the easy part.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 15, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the new movie ‘Breath,’ director Simon Baker didn’t care that his two young leads had never acted--as long as they could ride the waves. Baker is a surfer and actor himself--he spent years as the star of the CBS series ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Mentalist.’ He talks about taking a big leap with ‘Breath’--shot in a remote corner of his native Australia with lots of filming on wild waves in unpredictable weather. He also tells us about keeping his Aussie accent under wraps when he first started auditioning for American television.

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 46 SEC

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Simon Baker on his directorial debut, ‘Breath’ 20 MIN, 24 SEC

The new movie ‘Breath’ tells story of two teenage boys coming of age in a remote corner of western Australia during the 1970s.

Based on a novel of the same name by Tim Winton, ‘Breath’ follows the boys, Pikelet and Loonie, discovering a new passion: surfing. Pikelet, played by Samson Coulter, is more cautious than his aptly named friend Loonie, played by Ben Spence.

Early in the film, the boys encounter Sando, a bohemian one-time surfing legend who becomes a kind of guru to them. Sando is played by Simon Kaker, who also directed and co-wrote the film. ‘Breath’ is his feature film directorial debut.

If you ever watched the CBS series ‘The Guardian’ or ‘The Mentalist,’ you’re familiar with Baker’s work as a television actor. In ‘The Mentalist,’ he played former con man Patrick Jane--advisor to the California Bureau of Investigation. Jane would claim to be psychic while using keen observational skills to solve crimes.

You may have noticed in recent years that many leading men on american TV shows were not actually made in the USA. But when Baker started started auditioning for TV in this country, he tried to downplay that fact. He tells us why he would try to do the audition before anyone could catch his true accent, and about using all his time in TV as a film school for directing.

Plus, he shares what it was like to direct ‘Breath’ on a tiny budget, with intense weather, wild waves, and two leads who were acting for the first time. He also talks about how he handled the tricky relationship in the film between a young boy and a much older woman.

Guests:
Simon Baker, actor, writer, director

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed