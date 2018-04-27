Susanne Daniels knows a few things about making TV for teenagers. She spent 10 years at The WB, overseeing shows including ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Dawson’s Creek.’ She also spent time at Lifetime and MTV, before making the move to YouTube, where she’s in charge of original shows and movies. Daniels talks to Indiewire’s Michael Schneider about the challenge of growing YouTube Red--the streamer’s subscription service--into something that can compete with Hulu and Amazon. She also addresses YouTube stars behaving badly, and she talks about upcoming projects, including ‘Cobra Kai’ and a serious Susan Sarandon film that will be released in theaters.
Content chief Susanne Daniels on growing YouTube Red and 'Cobra Kai'
Susanne Daniels has run the entertainment divisions of The WB, Lifetime and MTV. In those days, she sometimes faced a challenge of convincing big names to come to her network. Now, she oversees original content at YouTube, and she says getting talent is not a problem. She tells us about making the transition from traditional TV to streaming, and how YouTube Red is evolving with projects like ‘Cobra Kai.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
- The end of John Lasseter’s six-month sabbatical is coming to and end, and it looks less and less likely that he’ll ever be able to return to Disney.
- At CinemaCon, theater chief John Fithian explains why theaters have mixed feelings about the subscription service MoviePass, which seems to be pulling back on its original offering in terms of the number of movies it allows someone to attend.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
Among the many premieres at the Tribeca film festival last week, one brought back some familiar faces to fans of the 1984 movie, ‘The Karate Kid.’ Yes, Daniel-san and Johnny the bully are back in a new series called ‘Cobra Kai.’ Ralph Macchio and William Zabka--both in their 50’s--reprise their roles from the film. Daniel, played by Macchio, is now a successful car dealer in Encino while Zabka, who played his rival--is down on his luck.
The two end up meeting again at the re-opened Cobra Kai dojo, where Johnny is now the one trying to teach kids karate. Daniel, on the other hand, has become a disillusioned adult who’s forgotten his humble beginnings. ‘Cobra Kai’ launches May 2nd on the subscription service YouTube Red. For $9.99 a month, subscribers get regular YouTube without the ads and originals, like ‘Cobra Kai,’ or ‘Step Up: High Water,’ a series that premiered earlier this year, also based on a film franchise. YouTube Red has been around since the fall of 2015. At first, it was mostly a place for YouTube stars to debut their own shows and movies. But now, with ‘Cobra Kai’ and other projects, it’s trying to go more mainstream.
The person in charge of original content at YouTube is Susanne Daniels, who spent her career developing shows aimed at younger audiences at traditional TV networks. She had a 10-year run at The WB where she oversaw hits including ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Dawson’s Creek.’ She’s also worked at Lifetime and MTV.
KCRW contributor Michael Schneider recently sat down with Daniels at a YouTube office in Beverly Hills. Daniels said she first started seriously paying attention to YouTube when it emerged as a surprise competitor when she worked at MTV.
Daniels tells us about being in the middle of YouTube’s evolution and highlights its ambitions, which includes premiering a serious Susan Sarandon movie called ‘Vulture Club’ in theaters later this year.
She also addresses the controversy around YouTube stars and brothers Logan and Jake Paul. Younger brother Jake is working on a talk show pilot for YouTube Red.
Daniels also reflects on her days at the traditional networks and says that while she is facing new challenges now, one thing she doesn’t have to deal with is struggling to attract talent. She’s finding lots and lots of big names--LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Doug Liman--just to name a few, who are eager to work with YouTube.
Susanne Daniels, Global head of original content at YouTube. Courtesy of YouTube.
Guests:
Susanne Daniels, Global head of original content at YouTube
CREDITS
Hosts:
Kim Masters
Michael Schneider
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Director Chloé Zhao & star Brady Jandreau on ‘The Rider’ When director Chloé Zhao met horse trainer Brady Jandreau on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, she knew she wanted to put him in her next project. Then, Jandreau--a rising rodeo star--suffered a devastating riding accident, and Zhao knew she had the starting point of her new film. Zhao and Jandreau tell us how they made ‘The Rider’ on location in South Dakota on a shoestring budget with first-time actors.
Kay Cannon makes her directorial debut with 'Blockers' ‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.
Author Lawrence Wright & former FBI agent Ali Soufan on 'The Looming Tower' ‘The Looming Tower’ on Hulu follows FBI agent Ali Soufan as he tries to prevent an Al Qaeda attack on U.S. soil. The real Soufan says watching an actor play him has been weird, but could have an important payoff: teaching people what led to 9/11 and preventing another attack. Soufan and ‘The Looming Tower’ author Lawrence Wright tell us how they adapted the complicated story for TV.
Writer Nell Scovell on her years in TV and 'Just the Funny Parts' TV writer Nell Scovell’s credits include ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Murphy Brown,’ ‘Late Night with David Letterman’ and ‘NCIS.’ When she started working in TV in the late 1980’s, more often than not, she’d be the only woman in the writers room. And in a lot of places, she's found, that's still the case. She tells us about calling out Letterman in Vanity Fair and shares stories from her new book ‘Just the Funny Parts.’
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Los Angeles soccer fans get a new venue, and a new team This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner… Read More
California’s 25th Congressional District: Can Republican Steve Knight hang on to his seat? California’s 25th District of Santa Clarita could be up for grabs in this year’s midterms. KCRW’s Chery Glaser spoke to Dan Schnur, a political strategy expert and professor at USC’s… Read More