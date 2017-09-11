ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

In ‘The Deuce,’ David Simon follows the money of the porn industry

When David Simon started shopping his new show The Deuce--about the rise and legalization of the porn industry--he quickly realized a lot of networks didn’t quite grasp his seriousness of purpose. The creator of The Wire and Treme tells us how The Deuce ended up back at his longtime TV home, HBO, and why he ended up making a show about porn in the first place.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Writer-producer David Simon has a long history with HBO. He created Treme, Show Me a Hero, and the immortal series The Wire. Now he’s back with a new drama The Deuce. The show focuses on the rise of the pornography industry in early 1970’s Manhattan. Given the subject matter, it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of sex, but Simon didn’t want those scenes to be sexy. He tells us about walking the tricky line of making a show about porn, that’s not porn.

Photo: Writer-producer David Simon. Courtesy of HBO.

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 16 SEC

Richard Rushfield, creator of The Ankler, joins Kim Masters to discuss top entertainment news stories of the week.


Guests:
Richard Rushfield, The Ankler (@richardrushfield)

David Simon on ‘The Deuce’ 21 MIN, 2 SEC

 

Writer-producer David Simon’s new HBO series The Deuce begins in early 1970’s Times Square, then a seamy part of New York that was to become the birthplace of the modern pornography industry.

As is usual for Simon’s series, the show explores the varied perspectives of the people involved in the creation of porn--prostitutes, pimps, cops, mob members, and the budding X-rated filmmakers--all along, following the money.

The title The Deuce could refer to a couple things--there’s a pair of twins--both played James Franco, and “the deuce” was also the nickname for Manhattan’s then-seedy 42nd street.

The series also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as Candy, a prostitute who gets involved in early attempts to make porn movies, but wants to be behind the camera.

Before agreeing to play Candy, Gyllenhaal told Simon she also wanted to be a producer on the series, not just nominally but with the ability to have real creative input. Simon accepted right away, and consulted with other women as well.

When he joined us in the studio, Simon talked how he ended up doing a series about porn in the first place, and what The Deuce and The Wire have in common. He also explains what he thinks people didn’t understand about Treme, and why he believes more TV writers should begin their series knowing what they want the ending to be.

Guests:
David Simon, Writer / Producer (@aodespair)

CREDITS

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present
For The Curious Blog

Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present Conceptual artist Edgar Arcenaux is probably best known for his experimental play “Until, Unti, Until,” which premiered in New York and is currently on a National Tour– the next stop… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja
For The Curious Blog

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja Violence has surged over the last year in Baja California Sur, the Mexican state that includes the popular resort town Los Cabos. Normally a relatively peaceful state, Baja California Sur… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE