In ‘The Deuce,’ David Simon follows the money of the porn industry
When David Simon started shopping his new show The Deuce--about the rise and legalization of the porn industry--he quickly realized a lot of networks didn’t quite grasp his seriousness of purpose. The creator of The Wire and Treme tells us how The Deuce ended up back at his longtime TV home, HBO, and why he ended up making a show about porn in the first place.
Writer-producer David Simon has a long history with HBO. He created Treme, Show Me a Hero, and the immortal series The Wire. Now he’s back with a new drama The Deuce. The show focuses on the rise of the pornography industry in early 1970’s Manhattan. Given the subject matter, it’s no surprise that there’s a lot of sex, but Simon didn’t want those scenes to be sexy. He tells us about walking the tricky line of making a show about porn, that’s not porn.
Photo: Writer-producer David Simon. Courtesy of HBO.
Writer-producer David Simon’s new HBO series The Deuce begins in early 1970’s Times Square, then a seamy part of New York that was to become the birthplace of the modern pornography industry.
As is usual for Simon’s series, the show explores the varied perspectives of the people involved in the creation of porn--prostitutes, pimps, cops, mob members, and the budding X-rated filmmakers--all along, following the money.
The title The Deuce could refer to a couple things--there’s a pair of twins--both played James Franco, and “the deuce” was also the nickname for Manhattan’s then-seedy 42nd street.
The series also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal as Candy, a prostitute who gets involved in early attempts to make porn movies, but wants to be behind the camera.
Before agreeing to play Candy, Gyllenhaal told Simon she also wanted to be a producer on the series, not just nominally but with the ability to have real creative input. Simon accepted right away, and consulted with other women as well.
When he joined us in the studio, Simon talked how he ended up doing a series about porn in the first place, and what The Deuce and The Wire have in common. He also explains what he thinks people didn’t understand about Treme, and why he believes more TV writers should begin their series knowing what they want the ending to be.