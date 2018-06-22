The new documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers’ tells an incredible true story about a set of identical triplets--separated at birth and reunited by accident. Even the film’s subjects admit they wouldn’t have believed it…if it hadn’t happened to them. As director Tim Wardle learned, the happy story of brothers reunited also has a dark side. Not everyone was eager for the triplets’ story to be made public. Many before him had tried to tell the story and failed. KCRW’s Matt Holzman talks to Wardle about his documentary debut, which won a special jury award at Sundance.
Tim Wardle on making the twist-filled ‘Three Identical Strangers’
Tim Wardle was working at a production company in London when he first heard about identical triplets separated at birth in the 1960’s and adopted by three different families. The brothers knew nothing of each other’s existence until they were reunited by chance at age 19. Wardle talks to Matt Holzman about how he got to make the crazy story told in his new documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers.’
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Two of the biggest brands in media--Apple and Oprah--just made a deal.
- Apple is also getting involved with children’s programming. Another recent deal the company made is with Sesame Workshop.
- Comcast bested Disney’s original offer for Fox, but now Disney is back with an even higher offer, and more favorable tax options for the Murdochs.
Guests:
Lesley Goldberg, Hollywood Reporter (@Snoodit)
The new documentary ‘Three Identical Strangers’ begins with Bobby Shafran, a man in his 50’s, reminiscing about leaving home in 1980 to attend community college in upstate New York.
When he arrived on campus, something weird started happening. Everyone was calling him “Eddy.”
Eddy--was Eddy Galland--someone who had gone to the same school the previous year, and who looked remarkably similar to Bobby. One of Eddy’s friends arranged for the two young men to meet and it quickly became clear that Bobby and Eddy were long-lost twins, adopted by different families as babies and now meeting for the first time.
Their story made the rounds in New York media, and when David Kellman saw the brothers’ picture in the paper and they looked just like him, he knew: Bobby and Eddy were not twins, but triplets.
From that moment, Bobby, Eddy and David were inseparable. They moved in together, went clubbing, did media appearances, and even landed a cameo in the 1985 Madonna movie ‘Desperately Seeking Susan.’
But darkness loomed--especially for the boys’ adoptive parents. The families had never been told their adopted sons had identical siblings. And the boys never knew about each other's’ existence until they met.
The reality was that the triplets had been unwitting subjects in a psychological study. Needless to say, the guinea pigs were not happy when they found out.
Director Tim Wardle documents all that and much more in his film ‘Three Identical Strangers.’ He recently spoke to KCRW’s Matt Holzman about the years-long process of making this twisty-turny documentary.
Guests:
Tim Wardle, Documentary director, producer
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
As a director, Simon Baker rides the waves and takes a ‘Breath’ After seven seasons starring in the CBS series ‘The Mentalist,’ Simon Baker made his feature directing debut with the coming-of-age film, ‘Breath.’ Shot in part in the wild waters off the West Coast of Australia, ‘Breath’ stars two teenagers who had never acted, but were excellent surfers. Baker tells us how compared to surfing, acting is the easy part.
Banter update: John Lasseter to leave Disney following 'missteps' After a late Friday news dump, we re-banter about John Lasseter's departure from Disney, discuss why he had to go, and what this means for the world of animation. Plus, a look ahead to Tuesday's expected decision on the AT&T trial.
Morgan Neville on his unexpected tearjerker, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Director Morgan Neville knew his new documentary about the life and legacy of Fred Rogers and his neighborhood would be emotional. But he wasn’t prepared for theaters full of mass sobbing. He tells us why Mister Rogers makes us cry and how he made the deeply touching film, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
Dan Goor on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ dramatic reversal of fortune Usually cancellation means death for a TV series, but these days, there is hope for resurrection. Showrunner Dan Goor went through an emotional Tilt-A-Whirl when his cop comedy ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ was dropped by Fox after 5 seasons, only to be brought back to life by NBC just one day later. Goor takes us through the topsy turvy ride.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More
Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More