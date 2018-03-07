ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
DOCUMENT

THE<br>DOCUMENTTHE<br>DOCUMENT

Music and Meaning

A filmmaker and composer pull back the curtain on how they use music to shape the way we experience documentaries.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

When filmmaker Lisa Leeman set out to tell the incredible story of a retired circus elephant, she asked composer Miriam Cutler to create a score that would convey a lot of subtleties. But in documentaries, music isn’t just an aesthetic choice - it can also have serious editorial and ethical implications. How does a soundtrack change a true story?

Films featured in this episode include One Lucky Elephant (Amazon), Out of Faith, Blackfish (Amazon, iTunes, Netflix), Ghosts of Abu Ghraib (Amazon, iTunes), The Hunting Ground (Amazon, iTunes, Netflix), The Thin Blue Line (Amazon, iTunes, Netflix) and Ethel (YouTube).

Documentaries featured in today’s intro:
Crumb (1995): Terry Zwigoff’s intimate portrait of his friend, controversial underground comic artist Robert Crumb. (Amazon, iTunes
A Healthy Baby Girl (1997): Judith Helfand’s heartfelt doc about the in utero chemical exposure - from a widely used drug that was given to her mother while pregnant - which resulted in Helfand’s life-threatening cancer and the need for a radical hysterectomy at age 25. (PBS, iTunes)
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills (1996): The first of Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky’s trilogy of docs about three teens accused of brutally killing three young boys in West Memphis, Arkansas. (Amazon, iTunes)

Guests:
Lisa Leeman, documentary filmmaker and professor at USC
Miriam Cutler, Emmy-nominated film composer

CREDITS

Host:
Matt Holzman

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt
Brigid Kelly

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Document

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed