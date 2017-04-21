ON AIR
California Democrats rally the base, with mixed reviews

California state senators - Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein - hosted town halls to try and rally their supporters around their issues: health care, immigration, the middle class and opposition to Trump.

Apr 21, 2017

It's been a busy week here in Southern California for a number of high-profile Democratic lawmakers representing the state. Both of the state's senators - Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein - hosted town halls to try and rally their supporters around their issues: health care, immigration, the middle class and opposition to Trump. But in the process, they ran into an increasingly vocal voice in Democratic politics: progressives and the far-left.

Guests:
Jenny Hamel, News producer, @HamelKCRW
Benjamin Gottlieb, Afternoon News Producer, @benjamin_max

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

