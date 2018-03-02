ON AIR
What happens after you win an Oscar?

Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, is this weekend. What really happens after you win?

Mar 02, 2018

Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, is this weekend. And the film industry's best, from the big screen to behind the scenes, are waiting for their time in the spotlight. It's the most prestigious commendation in the movie business. Some say, even life changing. But what really happens after you win?

Guests:
Tim Gray, Variety, @timgray_variety
Kevin O'Connell, sound mixer

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

