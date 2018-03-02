Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, is this weekend. And the film industry's best, from the big screen to behind the scenes, are waiting for their time in the spotlight. It's the most prestigious commendation in the movie business. Some say, even life changing. But what really happens after you win?
What happens after you win an Oscar?
Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, is this weekend. What really happens after you win?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Tim Gray, Variety, @timgray_variety
Kevin O'Connell, sound mixer
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
Good guys with guns a bad idea? From Riverside County, to South Whittier, Castaic, to most recently, today – Harvard Westlake. There’s been a rash of shooting threats this week by students at local schools. Those threats have increased in the days since a gunman killed 17 people at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And they have local leaders - even the President - searching for possible solutions.
When the "American Dream" has an expiration date The Senate has left hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants in limbo, rejecting rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security. This coincides with some new, aggressive ICE raids in the Los Angeles area.
What happens to accountability, when fewer people are looking? The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is taking a closer look at the City of Maywood. It executed several search warrants this week at Maywood City Hall, along with some other locations including the home and business of the city’s mayor, Ramon Medina. The raids do follow a recent, state audit that criticized the city of Maywood for poor oversight of its finances.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What questions do you have about the US-Mexico border? In March, President Trump is coming to California to check out prototypes of the border wall, something he promised to build during his campaign. While the wall has become a… Read More
How to make sure your school is teaching your child to read California has a serious early literacy problem — more than half of all elementary school children cannot read or write at their grade level. The state ranks 48th in the… Read More