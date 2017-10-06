ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXERTHE<br>MIXER

When is it okay to talk about gun control?

 A lot of folks this week are wondering what can be done about the gun violence that plagues this country especially when people have access to weapons that can be enhanced.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

State and federal investigators in Nevada are still trying to make sense of what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday. Authorities say a man named Steven Paddock opened fire – from his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel – on a large crowd attending a country music festival. Paddock made use of an arsenal of weapons – and technology that allowed them to fire faster. A lot of folks this week are wondering what can be done about the gun violence that plagues this country especially when people have access to weapons that can be enhanced.

Guests:
Andrew Blankstein, NBC Investigations, @‏anblanx
Adam Winkler, University of California, Los Angeles, @adamwinkler

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor?
For The Curious Blog

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed