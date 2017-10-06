When is it okay to talk about gun control?

State and federal investigators in Nevada are still trying to make sense of what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday. Authorities say a man named Steven Paddock opened fire – from his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel – on a large crowd attending a country music festival. Paddock made use of an arsenal of weapons – and technology that allowed them to fire faster. A lot of folks this week are wondering what can be done about the gun violence that plagues this country especially when people have access to weapons that can be enhanced.