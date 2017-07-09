Gestures great and small

Storytellers:
- Tim Lopez steps into the spotlight at a flair-bartending competition.
- Pilar Siman (pictured) takes part in a magical ballet recital.
- Tom Nimen lets his mother's middle-eastern cooking shut his bullies up.
- Susan Wolman turns to quilting in the aftermath of 9/11.
- Jon Cayton shares his gratitude for his grandfather on Thanksgiving.
- Deedee Lundberg takes the leap of her life on stage at a Moth GrandSLAM.
Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Jenifer Hixson.
Photo by Jacquelin Reyna