Gestures great and small

A man serves up cocktails with extra flavor; a young ballerina fills a delicate role with force; food helps to bridge a cultural gap; a woman makes a surprise announcement on stage, and more from Moth GrandSLAMs all across the country.

Jul 09, 2017

Storytellers:

  • Tim Lopez steps into the spotlight at a flair-bartending competition.
  • Pilar Siman (pictured) takes part in a magical ballet recital.
  • Tom Nimen lets his mother's middle-eastern cooking shut his bullies up.
  • Susan Wolman turns to quilting in the aftermath of 9/11.
  • Jon Cayton shares his gratitude for his grandfather on Thanksgiving.
  • Deedee Lundberg takes the leap of her life on stage at a Moth GrandSLAM.

Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Jenifer Hixson.

Photo by Jacquelin Reyna

