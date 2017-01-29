Mr. Rogers, Bellevue, supermarkets and Coney Island

Storytellers:
- Danielle Ofri has a crisis of confidence while working the night-shift at Bellvue.
- Isobel Connelly (pictured) discovers she has a heart condition at age six.
- David Newell gets a job as Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
- Steve Zimmer flirts with a woman while at the supermarket.
- Helen Cooper spends a special birthday at Coney Island.
Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns.
This episode contains explicit language.
Photo by Jason Falchook