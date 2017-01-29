ON AIR
Mr. Rogers, Bellevue, supermarkets and Coney Island

In this hour, a brand new doctor struggles working the night shift; a young girl has a life-threatening heart condition; a mailman joins Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; a middle-aged man is tempted to cheat; and a child spends her birthday at Coney Island in 1957. (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

Jan 29, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:

  • Danielle Ofri has a crisis of confidence while working the night-shift at Bellvue.
  • Isobel Connelly (pictured) discovers she has a heart condition at age six.
  • David Newell gets a job as Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
  • Steve Zimmer flirts with a woman while at the supermarket.
  • Helen Cooper spends a special birthday at Coney Island.

Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

This episode contains explicit language.

Photo by Jason Falchook

