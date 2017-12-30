ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
NEW
YORKER
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOURTHE<br>NEW<br>YORKER<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Jon Stewart's children, and trolling the press corps

Trevor Noah, Bassem Youssef, the founders of Reductress, and Andy Borowitz talk satire; a far-right blogger in the White House looks for a fight.

Dec 31, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the years after September 11th, Jon Stewart’s Daily Show made political satire a central part of the media landscape. This hour, we hear from some of today’s leading practitioners: The New Yorker’s Andy Borowitz; Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show; Bassem Youssef, and the founders of Reductress. An alt-right blogger turned White House correspondent explains that journalism is only politics by other means. And cartoonists Emily Flake and Drew Dernavich attempt to escape from an escape room.

Illustration by Matthew Hollister

CREDITS

Host:
David Remnick

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The New Yorker Radio Hour

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed