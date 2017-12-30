Jon Stewart's children, and trolling the press corps

In the years after September 11th, Jon Stewart’s Daily Show made political satire a central part of the media landscape. This hour, we hear from some of today’s leading practitioners: The New Yorker’s Andy Borowitz; Trevor Noah, of The Daily Show; Bassem Youssef, and the founders of Reductress. An alt-right blogger turned White House correspondent explains that journalism is only politics by other means. And cartoonists Emily Flake and Drew Dernavich attempt to escape from an escape room.

Illustration by Matthew Hollister