Annie Clark, known as St. Vincent, launched her career as a guitar virtuoso, one of the last of the old-school shredders. But she's moved away from the explosive solos, telling David Remnick, "I'm not that interested in guitar being a means of poorly covered-up pride." Also, the ESPN contributor Bill Rhoden on black athletes and politics, and a mother's frank talk with her daughter about working for Hugh Hefner at Playboy.

Illustration by Richie Pope