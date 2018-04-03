Today on The Treatment, director Barry Levinson likes to examine the ordinary. His fascination in relaying real life as it happens has resulted in such works as “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Rain Man." His previous foray in HBO docu-drama paired him with Al Pacino portraying the real life story of Jack Kevorkian and today, Levinson discusses working with Pacino again to tell the story of famed college football coach Joe Paterno’s Penn State scandal in “Paterno."
Barry Levinson: Paterno
Director Barry Levinson discusses taking on the world of docu-drama, this time in HBO’s “Paterno”.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
Peter Becker: “The Criterion Collection” Peter Becker, president of the home video distribution company The Criterion Collection, has made a business on a mission not a product. Focusing on licensing "important classic and contemporary films" and selling them to film aficionados, Becker discusses what sets Criterion apart from any other dvd/blu-ray distribution service as well as utilizing their film stock in classic theatre and museum use. He also explains his theory in most people wanting to attend film school 10 minutes a month and producing upcoming projects around this idea.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Who should be LAPD’s next chief? Chief Charlie Beck has announced he is stepping down on June 27 and the hunt for his successor is on. Thirty one people have applied for the job, including some… Read More
What is that weird Downtown LA building near the 101? One afternoon in late October, Candice Yokomizo (a Curious Coast listener) reached the pinnacle of her lunch-hour trek through Downtown L.A.’s Civic Center when she spotted a structure she didn’t… Read More