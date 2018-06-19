After 14 years, director and animator Brad Bird has completed the long-awaited sequel “Incredibles 2”. As a veteran in the field of animation, Bird has an affinity for the evolution of animation, especially geared more towards drama rather than child-like comedy solely. Today on The Treatment, he discusses the shift in animation in the early 1980’s towards an adult audience as well his distaste for traditional “franchises."
Brad Bird: “Incredibles 2”
Director Brad Bird talks the evolution of animation and the long-awaited “Incredibles 2."
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
LATEST BLOG POSTS
