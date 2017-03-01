Dustin Lance Black: ABC's "When We Rise"

As a longtime LGBT rights advocate, much of Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black's work reflects the values of the marginalized. Hailing from a Mormon family in the South, he learned that storytelling was the way to connect with his family and ultimately the world. After work on the socially conscious Milk and Big Love, Black jumped at the opportunity to represent and chronicle the LGBT movement beginning in 1970's San Francisco in the ABC's miniseries When We Rise.

Today on The Treatment, the filmmaker shares with Elvis the research and culling process used to select the advocates and milestones highlighted in the series and the simple idea of love propelling the LGBT movement for equality.

Guests:

Dustin Lance Black, American Foundation for Equal Rights, @DLanceBlack

Producers:

Blake Veit

