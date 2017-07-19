ON AIR
Gillian Robespierre: Landline

Director Gillian Robespierre discusses her attraction to coming-of-age stories, displayed in her newest project Landline.

Jul 19, 2017

Coming of age in the 1990’s is something very familiar to director Gillian Robespierre – she did so herself. Having previously worked with actress Jenny Slate in her film “Obvious Child, director Robespierre joins forces again with Slate who plays young woman in New York discovering life and family dynamics alongside her little sister in Landline. Robespierre shares the importance of music in this film as well as casting Edie Falco and John Turturro in their first on-screen performance.

LANDLINE

Gillian Robespierre

Guests:
Gillian Robespierre, director and writer, @GillianHardG

Producers:
Blake Veit

