For Emmy nominated writer Lena Waithe, it was important for her to inject pieces of her own life into the writing of Master of None. Alongside Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, they create a contemporary, real telling of the generational shift that three friends of color experience in present America. Waithe joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss her family’s support in her Hollywood journey and working with Angela Bassett as her on-screen mother.
Lena Waithe: Master of None
Writer Lena Waithe joins Elvis Mitchell to discuss inserting her point of view into Master of None.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Guests:
Lena Waithe, actress, producer and screenwriter, @lenawaithe
Producers:
Blake Veit
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More
What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More