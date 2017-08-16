RuPaul: RuPaul's Drag Race

Delivering the message of love since the 1980s, actor and drag queen RuPaul has managed to dominate the mainstream and thrive for decades. Crediting the younger generation for shape shifting and acceptance of gender fluidity, RuPaul experiences continued success and promotes equality thru personal and professions endeavors. Today, RuPaul joins Elvis to discuss the success of RuPaul's DragCon and RuPaul's Drag Race, the Emmy-nominated drag-themed competition show entering its tenth season.
CREDITS
Guests:
RuPaul, actor and drag queen, @RuPaul
Producers:
Blake Veit
