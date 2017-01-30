ON AIR
Stacy Title: The Bye Bye Man

Director Stacy Title visits The Treatment to discuss the back story of The Bye Bye Man and being a female filmmaker in the horror genre.    

Jan 30, 2017

From a script written by her husband, Jonathan Penner, director Stacy Title takes on the horror genre in her new film The Bye Bye Man. The film was sparked to life from a story of a Wisconsin family terrorized by an entity in 1990.

While the story can't be 100% validated, the topic fascinated the director who decided to take a Greek-mythological and psychological approach in making the film. Title discusses some of the mysterious back story of character and facing adversity as a female filmmaker in the horror genre.

The Bye Bye Man

Jonathan Penner

Guests:
Stacy Title, filmmaker

Producers:
Blake Veit

