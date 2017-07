Last week, former Marine General John Kelly was Secretary of Homeland Security. But Friday, he was named White House Chief-of-Staff. Today, he was sworn in to replace Reince Priebus, and President Trump expressed high expectations.

Now, Kelly has taken his first action – to remove Anthony Scaramucci as President Trump's director of communications. Chris Whipple, author of The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency, calls Kelly's first action is surprising – and encouraging.

Guests:

Chris Whipple, journalist and documentary filmmaker (@ccwhip)