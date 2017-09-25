Photo: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the UN General Assesmbly, September 20, 2017.
Can Trump undo the nuclear deal with Iran?
Iran is thumbing its nose at tough talk from President Trump. His call for renegotiating the nuclear deal is falling flat with diplomats from other countries. Their priority is weapons that already exist… in North Korea, which said today that Trump has "declared war."
After yesterday's national election, Angela Merkel will still be Germany's Chancellor, but today she changed her tune a bit. Leadership of the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party suddenly split up after winning seats in the Bundestag for the first time. Noah Barkin is special Europe correspondent for Reuters.
Guests:
Noah Barkin, Reuters (@noahbarkin)
President Trump told world leaders at the UN that the nuclear deal with Iran and other nations was an "embarrassment to the United States." Iran's President Rouhani went home and presided over a parade including new long-range ballistic missiles -- which were not part of the deal. But Trump and US hardliners say they should have been, and should be in the future. So they're calling for re-negotiation. Critics call that so unlikely it puts American diplomats in a bind — especially when North Korea already has nuclear weapons and accuses the US of "declaring war."
Guests:
Colum Lynch, Foreign Policy Magazine (@columlynch)
Robin Wright, US Institute of Peace / Woodrow Wilson Center (@wrightr)
Behnam Ben Taleblu, Foundation for Defense of Democracies (@FDD)
Borzou Daragahi, BuzzFeed News (@borzou)
Lynch on Trump's efforts to reopen negotiations on Iran nuclear pact fail
Wright asks, did Trump just make Iran more popular?
Daragahi on Iran's mission to dominate the Middle East
As he sang the last words of the national anthem before the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons started to play, Rico Lavelle took a knee. When the Seattle Seahawks played the Tennesse Titans, both teams stayed in their locker rooms during the National Anthem. All around the National Football League, players — and even some owners — stood up to the President of the United States, who issued a challenge Friday night in Alabama. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!' You know, some owner is going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy that disrespects our flag, he's fired.'" Abby Phillip is a White House reporter for the Washington Post.
Guests:
Abby Phillip, Washington Post (@abbydphillip)
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
