Could the Vegas attack lead to new politics?
The nation is still reeling over Sunday's atrocity in Las Vegas. Will the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history break the political deadlock between gun ownership and gun control?
President Trump's in Puerto Rico, surveying the devastation from Hurricanes Irma and, especially, Maria, and the plight of 3.4 million American citizens. He said San Juan's Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has backed away from criticizing federal efforts, and had kind words for Governor Ricardo Rossello, thanking him for not playing politics. Attorney and political strategist Armando Valdés Prieto says there is concern that what the president's seeing is not representative of the real disaster.
Armando Valdés-Prieto, lawyer, writer and political strategist (@armandovaldes)
America's mass shootings are getting deadlier, and Sunday's atrocity in Las Vegas was the deadliest yet; it involved automatic weapons. The numbers are now 59 dead and more than 500 injured by a killer who stockpiled 42 weapons. But despite the initial shock, the aftermath is all too familiar: demand for gun control versus the claim that "control" means limiting access. There's real passion on both sides. Is there anything about the attack on a Country Music event that might alter politics as usual? Are mass shootings the inevitable "price of freedom," or can we find ways to limit gun violence without limiting the right to own guns?
Chris Richards, Washington Post (@Chris__Richards)
David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)
James Fallows, Atlantic (@JamesFallows)
Cliff Schecter, Daily Beast (@cliffschecter)
Musician Caleb Keeter on guns, Second Amendment
Chris Richards on country artists, with the ear of American gun culture, needing to speak up
French on how the Las Vegas shooting differs from recent mass shootings
Jimmy Kimmel on Las Vegas mass shootings
French on Jimmy Kimmel clouding the debate on gun-control legislation
Fallows on dark American truths from Las Vegas, certainty of more shootings
Schecter on another bloody morning in America, as House prepares to vote on a bill easing access to ammo-piercing bullets, silencers.
After every census, legislatures around the country draw up new boundaries for congressional districts…and for their own. "Gerrymandering" is the way partisan majorities guarantee they can stay in power. Today the US Supreme Court took up a case from Wisconsin, which reapportioned in 2011. In the following election, Democrats won more votes -- but Republicans won 60 of 99 seats. Journalist David Daley is author of a book with the subtitle, "Why Your Vote Doesn't Count." He was at today's hearing.
David Daley, journalist and author (@davedaley3)
David Daley
