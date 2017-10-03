Could the Vegas attack lead to new politics?

America's mass shootings are getting deadlier, and Sunday's atrocity in Las Vegas was the deadliest yet; it involved automatic weapons. The numbers are now 59 dead and more than 500 injured by a killer who stockpiled 42 weapons. But despite the initial shock, the aftermath is all too familiar: demand for gun control versus the claim that "control" means limiting access. There's real passion on both sides. Is there anything about the attack on a Country Music event that might alter politics as usual? Are mass shootings the inevitable "price of freedom," or can we find ways to limit gun violence without limiting the right to own guns?

Chris Richards, Washington Post (@Chris__Richards)

David French, National Review / National Review Institute (@DavidAFrench)

James Fallows, Atlantic (@JamesFallows)

Cliff Schecter, Daily Beast (@cliffschecter)

Musician Caleb Keeter on guns, Second Amendment

Chris Richards on country artists, with the ear of American gun culture, needing to speak up

French on how the Las Vegas shooting differs from recent mass shootings

Jimmy Kimmel on Las Vegas mass shootings

French on Jimmy Kimmel clouding the debate on gun-control legislation

Fallows on dark American truths from Las Vegas, certainty of more shootings

Schecter on another bloody morning in America, as House prepares to vote on a bill easing access to ammo-piercing bullets, silencers.

