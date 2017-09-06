Photo: President Donald Trump meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L), US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (2nd R), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (R) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 6, 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Does the president want to kill DACA… or not?
Yesterday, President Trump cancelled DACA, but hours later he tweeted, if Congress doesn't renew it in six months, he'll "revisit" the program. We hear what that could mean.
The House has already passed and sent to the Senate $7.9 billion in aid for Hurricane Harvey. Meantime, Hurricane Irma is packing 185-mile winds, heading directly for Puerto Rico. Florida Governor Rick Scott is urging people to heed evacuation orders. Some have already been issued. Scott Malone is reporting for Reuters in Puerto Rico.
Guests:
Scott Malone, Reuters News Service (@MaloneReuters)
President Trump has passed the buck to Congress when it comes to DACA — at least for the next six months -- with high stakes for 800,000 "Dreamers." If the House and the Senate get bogged down in hurricane recovery and partisanship, will he reverse course and bail them out?
Guests:
Alan Gomez, USA Today (@alangomez)
Kyle Cheney, Politico (@kyledcheney)
Estuardo Rodriguez, Raben Group (@EstuardoDC)
More:
Gomez on Trump giving Congress 6 months to act on DACA
Cheney on GOP lawmaker Mike Coffman (R-CO) to force vote to protect Dreamers
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance with Ri Hong Sop (2nd L)
and Hong Sung Mu (2nd R) on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo
released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 3, 2017.
North Korea has stepped up its nuclear arsenal. Its latest nuclear test produced a yield of more than 100 kilotons of TNT. That's orders of magnitude greater than the Atom Bombs this country dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. America's Ambassador to the UN says Kim Jung Un is "begging for war." South Korea is reportedly less worried about the North than it is about tough talk by the US that could produce dangerous miscalculations. Can the US count on China to intervene?
Guests:
Daryl Kimball, Arms Control Association (@armscontrolnow)
Barbara Demick, Author, "Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea" (@BarbaraDemick)
P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)
More:
Arms Control Association on chronology of US-North Korean nuclear, missile diplomacy
Demick's 'Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea'
P. J. Crowley
