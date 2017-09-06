Does the president want to kill DACA… or not?



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance with Ri Hong Sop (2nd L)

and Hong Sung Mu (2nd R) on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo

released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 3, 2017.

North Korea has stepped up its nuclear arsenal. Its latest nuclear test produced a yield of more than 100 kilotons of TNT. That's orders of magnitude greater than the Atom Bombs this country dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II. America's Ambassador to the UN says Kim Jung Un is "begging for war." South Korea is reportedly less worried about the North than it is about tough talk by the US that could produce dangerous miscalculations. Can the US count on China to intervene?

Guests:

Daryl Kimball, Arms Control Association (@armscontrolnow)

Barbara Demick, Author, "Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea" (@BarbaraDemick)

P.J. Crowley, George Washington University (@PJCrowley)

More:

Arms Control Association on chronology of US-North Korean nuclear, missile diplomacy

Demick's 'Nothing to Envy: Ordinary Lives in North Korea'

