Did Russians influence the outcome of last November's Presidential election? Did they get help from the Trump campaign? Just two months into the Trump Administration, investigations are underway by committees of the House and Senate and by the FBI. Elements include cyberbots that spread conspiracy theories during the presidential campaign coordinating with Breitbart and other far-Right news sites. Republican Chairman Devin Nunes may have compromised the integrity of the House Intelligence Committee. The probe of whether the Trump campaign helped Russia influence November's outcome stretches all the way from the White House to the Kremlin.

