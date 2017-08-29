Gulf states brace for a long recovery in Harvey's wake

The rain in Texas continues to set national records. Floodwaters are still rising and rescue efforts may last -- not just for days, but for weeks, into the future. Some 13 million people live in zones either flooded already or under flood watch — with one trillion gallons of water inundating Harris County in just four days. President Trump flew in for a briefing in Corpus Christie as federal agencies join state and local responders along with civilians. We hear how one family waded in chest deep water, pulling an aging relative on a rubber mattress.

Scott Knowles, Drexel University

Nolan Hicks, American-Statesman

Don Kettl, University of Maryland

Laura Blewitt, Bloomberg

Ashish Kamat, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Roxanne Elmblad, resident of Tomball, Texas

