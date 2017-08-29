Gulf states brace for a long recovery in Harvey's wake

Photo: Isiah Courtney carries his dog Bruce through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, on August 28, 2017. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)
The rain in Texas continues to set national records. Floodwaters are still rising and rescue efforts may last -- not just for days, but for weeks, into the future. Some 13 million people live in zones either flooded already or under flood watch — with one trillion gallons of water inundating Harris County in just four days. President Trump flew in for a briefing in Corpus Christie as federal agencies join state and local responders along with civilians. We hear how one family waded in chest deep water, pulling an aging relative on a rubber mattress.
Guests:
Scott Knowles, Drexel University (@USofDisaster)
Nolan Hicks, American-Statesman (@ndhapple)
Don Kettl, University of Maryland (@DonKettl)
Laura Blewitt, Bloomberg (@laurablewitt)
Ashish Kamat, MD Anderson Cancer Center (@UroDocAsh)
Roxanne Elmblad, resident of Tomball, Texas
Hicks on the dam spill, rising San Jacinto River
LA Times on the situation at Ben Taub Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center
Blewitt on the risk of fuel shortages from Harvey
There's new advice for President Trump on illegal border crossings by Central Americans.
Murder and other violent crimes have driven thousands of people — including children — to cross into the US after long and dangerous trips from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. But a coalition of international aid agencies says that's not all. Even more are fleeing their home countries because of hunger. Teresa Welsh is with the Washington Bureau of McClatchy Newspapers.
Teresa Welsh, McClatchy Newspapers (@tmawelsh)
