Gulf states brace for a long recovery in Harvey's wake

In Texas, some 13 million people live in zones either flooded already or under flood watch — with one trillion gallons of water inundating Harris County in just four days. The rain continues to set national records and floodwaters are still rising. Rescue efforts may last for weeks into the future.

Aug 29, 2017

Photo: Isiah Courtney carries his dog Bruce through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, on August 28, 2017. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Tropical Storm Harvey is in a class of its own 39 MIN, 40 SEC

The rain in Texas continues to set national records. Floodwaters are still rising and rescue efforts may last -- not just for days, but for weeks, into the future. Some 13 million people live in zones either flooded already or under flood watch — with one trillion gallons of water inundating Harris County in just four days. President Trump flew in for a briefing in Corpus Christie as federal agencies join state and local responders along with civilians. We hear how one family waded in chest deep water, pulling an aging relative on a rubber mattress.

Guests:
Scott Knowles, Drexel University (@USofDisaster)
Nolan Hicks, American-Statesman (@ndhapple)
Don Kettl, University of Maryland (@DonKettl)
Laura Blewitt, Bloomberg (@laurablewitt)
Ashish Kamat, MD Anderson Cancer Center (@UroDocAsh)
Roxanne Elmblad, resident of Tomball, Texas

The Disaster Experts

Scott Gabriel Knowles

Hunger pushes Central American migrants north more than violence 10 MIN, 2 SEC

There's new advice for President Trump on illegal border crossings by Central Americans.


Photo by amslerPIX

Murder and other violent crimes have driven thousands of people — including children — to cross into the US after long and dangerous trips from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. But a coalition of international aid agencies says that's not all. Even more are fleeing their home countries because of hunger. Teresa Welsh is with the Washington Bureau of McClatchy Newspapers.

Guests:
Teresa Welsh, McClatchy Newspapers (@tmawelsh)

Producers:
Sáša Woodruff
Katie Cooper
Devan Schwartz

Hurricane Harvey: How to help
Hurricane Harvey: How to help Tropical Storm Harvey has caused devastating floods, turning streets into rivers and threatening lives across southeast Texas. And 15 to 25  more inches of rain has been predicted for the… Read More

Aug 28, 2017

Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX?
Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX? Just north of LAX on Westchester Parkway, remnants of old streets have been overgrown with weeds. Streetlight posts without their lamps line the street – they look like relics of… Read More

Aug 25, 2017

NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan
NPR’s live annotation of Trump’s address on Afghanistan President Trump is addressing the nation Monday night, beginning at 9:00 PM ET, on U.S. engagement and “the path forward” in Afghanistan and South Asia. Senior U.S. officials tell NPR… Read More

Aug 21, 2017

New Episodes

