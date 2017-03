Attorney General Jeff Sessions is accused of "misleading" fellow Senators during his confirmation hearing — and possibly lying in response to written questions. It's all about whether he met with Russia's ambassador as a surrogate for candidate Donald Trump and an advisor to his presidential campaign. Democrats and even some Republicans want him to recuse himself from overseeing an FBI investigation -- if one is going on. Others want him to resign.

Guests:

Robert Costa, Washington Post (@costareports)

Shane Harris, Wall Street Journal / New America (@ShaneHarris)

Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA) (@RepAdamSchiff)

Kathleen Clark, Washington University (@clarkkathleen)

Richard Clarke, Good Harbor Security Risk Management (@ghsrm)

