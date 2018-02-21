ON AIR
Ronen Bergman on Israel’s targeted assassinations

Israeli intelligence agents now admit Palestinian leaders have been officially targeted for assassination--2700 times. Author Ronen Bergman talks about the unusual assassination tactics and how he recently challenged the Prime Minister of Poland over the country’s role in the Holocaust.

Feb 22, 2018

Israeli journalist and author Ronen Bergman has twice made news in the past few days. First, there was his book revealing 2700 official Israeli efforts to murder Palestinian leaders. Then, he publicly challenged the Prime Minister of Poland, where it’s become illegal to openly admit the nation’s role in the Holocaust. He talks about targeted killings, Poland’s history and Israel’s vulnerability now that Russia has replaced the U.S. as “the dominant power in the Middle East.”


Ronen Bergman. Photo credit: Dor Malka.

Rise and Kill First

Ronen Bergman

Guests:
Ronen Bergman, Contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine and a senior correspondent for military and intelligence affairs at Yedioth Ahronoth., @ronenbergman

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

