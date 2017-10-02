The Las Vegas Strip turned into a war zone

A gunman shot and killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. Automatic gunfire rained down on a crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel. ISIS, the terrorist group, claims the shooter was a convert, but the FBI calls that “nonsense.” Local police say the shooter killed himself just as they blew open the door of his room. Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was a Nevada resident with no criminal record. It’s believed he acted alone. President Trump has called for national unity after the incident he described as “an act of pure evil.”

Guests:

Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Sun (@ricander)

Bart Butler, Rock Solid Security (@RockSolidSec)

Daniel Rothberg, Nevada Independent (@danielrothberg)

Pete Simi, Chapman University

Paul Barrett, New York University (@AuthorPMBarrett)

Ross Bulla, Treadstone Group (@rossbulla)

Felicia Florine Campbell, University of Nevada, Las Vegas / Far West Popular Culture Association

More:

Anderson on the Las Vegas attack

