The Las Vegas Strip turned into a war zone

A gunman shot and killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Country Music Festival.  President Trump has called for national after the incident he described as “an act of pure evil.”

Oct 02, 2017

Photo: A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Reuters)

The Las Vegas Strip turned into a war zone 38 MIN, 27 SEC

A gunman shot and killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. Automatic gunfire rained down on a crowd of 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Hotel. ISIS, the terrorist group, claims the shooter was a convert, but the FBI calls that “nonsense.” Local police say the shooter killed himself just as they blew open the door of his room. Sixty-four-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was a Nevada resident with no criminal record.  It’s believed he acted alone.  President Trump has called for national unity after the incident he described as “an act of pure evil.”  

Guests:
Ric Anderson, Las Vegas Sun (@ricander)
Bart Butler, Rock Solid Security (@RockSolidSec)
Daniel Rothberg, Nevada Independent (@danielrothberg)
Pete Simi, Chapman University
Paul Barrett, New York University (@AuthorPMBarrett)
Ross Bulla, Treadstone Group (@rossbulla)
Felicia Florine Campbell, University of Nevada, Las Vegas / Far West Popular Culture Association

More:
Anderson on the Las Vegas attack

Glock

Paul M. Barrett

Trump cuts refugee cap to all time low 11 MIN, 3 SEC

President Trump has cut the number of refugees to be allowed into the country next year to 45,000 — less than half the 110,000 Barack Obama set for this year and the lowest since the cap on refugees was conceived back in 1980. That's aroused political controversy, as you'd expect. Justin Nsenga is an American citizen who runs the nonprofit Partners for Refugee Empowerment in Texas. He's a Tutsi, who came here seeking asylum from Congo in 2004.

Guests:
Justin Nsenga, Partners for Refugee Empowerment (@wix)

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Yael Even Or
Andrea Brody

