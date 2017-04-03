The US gets deeper into Middle East wars. What's the endgame?
President Trump welcomed Egypt's President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to the White House today… just one of the changes in America's approach to the Middle East since Barack Obama left office. We hear about that and the escalation of warfare as well as civilian casualties.
A shrapnel-filled explosive device blew a hole in a commuter train this afternoon in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city. At least 11 people were killed, and a second device was discovered on another train — unexploded. David Filipov, Moscow Bureau Chief for the Washington Post, has an update on what investigators have described as a possible terrorist attack.
David Filipov, Washington Post (@davidfilipov)
President Trump wants the Pentagon to "fight to win," and battlefield commanders now make decisions that used to come from the Obama White House. There's been increased action in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, and a dramatic rise in civilian casualties — providing fodder for Islamic State propaganda. What's missing is diplomacy and political planning for what to do when the wars are over. But even Trump's critics say Obama didn't have any "endgames" either. We hear about America's increased involvement in murky wars where victory might be possible… but not sustainable.
Ben Hubbard, New York Times (@NYTBen)
Peter Mansoor, Ohio State University (@osuhistorydept)
Richard Schmierer, Middle East Policy Center
Katherine Zimmerman, American Enterprise Institute (@KatieZimmerman)
Hassan Hassan, Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (@hxhassan)
Hubbard on growing US war footprint in Middle East
Middle East Policy Center: Advice to Trump on US commitments in Middle East
Hassan Hassan and Michael Weiss
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee made clear today why they won't vote to confirm the President's nomination of Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court. Al Franken of Minnesota voiced concern that confirming Gorsuch "would guarantee 40 more years of 5-4 decisions favoring corporations over workers and consumers, preventing Americans from getting access to the courts, favoring dark money in our elections and giving states a permission slip to target people with almost surgical precision." But, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Majority Leader, says Gorsuch will be confirmed, "one way or another." Thomas Mann, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a resident scholar at UC Berkeley, discusses possible changes in the US Supreme Court… and in the US Senate.
Thomas Mann, Brookings Institution / University of California, Berkeley (@BrookingsGov)