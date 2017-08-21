Trump's base: Collapsing, holding fast or somewhere in between?

Donald Trump was an unlikely presidential candidate, whose confidence was unbounded. He once boasted, " I could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." Now he's president, with a substantial base of supporters still behind him -- despite scandals, legislative failures and public comments that divide the nation. Overall support is declining, but few fellow Republicans have been willing to call him out — fearing a backlash from those hard-core devotees. That's political reality in the short run, but how long will it last? We'll look at the consequences for the GOP as the electorate is relentlessly changing.

Guests:

Ron Brownstein, Atlantic / CNN (@RonBrownstein)

Christopher Borick, Muhlenberg College (@muhlenberg)

Robert Jeffress, First Baptist Dallas (@robertjeffress)

Sarah Posner, Nation Institute (@sarahposner)

More:

Brownstein on Trump's support among Republicans, the public overall

Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion Trump's performance

Marist poll on Charlottesville, race and Trump

Marist poll on Trump approval ratings in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

Posner on why Trump's Charlottesville response won't hurt him with a key chunk of his base

