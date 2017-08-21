ON AIR
Trump's base: Collapsing, holding fast or somewhere in between?

President Trump's approval ratings are falling fast, and he's accused of equating violent white nationalists with protesters against them.  What's the impact on his public support and the Republican Party?

Aug 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: President Donald Trump departs from the White House to travel to New York, in Washington, August 14, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

US sailors missing after naval warship collision 6 MIN, 31 SEC

The USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker this morning near Singapore, just over two months since another destroyer, the USS Fitzgerald, was struck by a container ship off the coast of Japan. All this as naval exercises are under way in waters off Korea. Tara Copp, Pentagon bureau chief for the Military Times, says in the aftermath of the two recent events the Navy has ordered an in-depth review into training, maintenance and operational tempo.

Guests:
Tara Copp, Military Times (@TaraCopp)

Trump's base: Why isn’t it crumbling? 32 MIN, 18 SEC

Donald Trump was an unlikely presidential candidate, whose confidence was unbounded. He once boasted, " I could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose any voters." Now he's president, with a substantial base of supporters still behind him -- despite scandals, legislative failures and public comments that divide the nation. Overall support is declining, but few fellow Republicans have been willing to call him out — fearing a backlash from those hard-core devotees. That's political reality in the short run, but how long will it last?  We'll look at the consequences for the GOP as the electorate is relentlessly changing.

Guests:
Ron Brownstein, Atlantic / CNN (@RonBrownstein)
Christopher Borick, Muhlenberg College (@muhlenberg)
Robert Jeffress, First Baptist Dallas (@robertjeffress)
Sarah Posner, Nation Institute (@sarahposner)

More:
Brownstein on Trump's support among Republicans, the public overall
Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion Trump's performance
Marist poll on Charlottesville, race and Trump
Marist poll on Trump approval ratings in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
Posner on why Trump's Charlottesville response won't hurt him with a key chunk of his base

The Second Civil War

Ronald Brownstein

Why the eclipse could 'make America great again' 10 MIN, 55 SEC


A total solar eclipse is seen on Monday, August 21, 2017 above Madras, Oregon.
NASA HQ Photo

We speak with two science writers about today’s solar eclipse from the path of totality. Is this a dramatic natural phenomenon Americans really needed to see? David Baron is a veteran science journalist who watched today’s solar eclipse from a ski resort in Jackson, Wyoming… in the path of totality… for two minutes and twenty seconds. Ian O’Neill is an astronaut and science writer based in Los Angeles.

Guests:
David Baron, science journalist (@dhbaron)
Ian O'Neill, astrophysicist and science writer (@astroengine)

More:
O'Neill on why the US needs this eclipse

American Eclipse

David Baron

CREDITS

Producers:
Luke Vander Ploeg
Devan Schwartz
Evan George

New Episodes

