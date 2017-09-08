Unwise Alliances or Practical Deal Making
President Trump has suddenly struck up a cross-party alliance with leading Congressional Democrats. Outraged Republicans want to know: is he playing the Democrats or are the Democrats playing him?
FROM THIS EPISODE
As Florida hunkers down for Hurricane Irma, another reminder of the power of nature: Mexico’s most powerful earthquake in decades killed at least 34 people last night. At Magnitude 8.1, it triggered alerts as far away as Southeast Asia.
Guests:
Dave Graham, Reuters
At a moment of historic division, the President told reporters yesterday, “The people of the United States…want to see coming together." Specifically he’s coming together with Democrats on Capitol Hill, stepping over Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. As always with this President, the question is, “How long will it last?” One biographer says his “love bombs” have limited fallout. What’s in store for Obamacare, tax cuts, the Border Wall… and next year’s midterm elections?
Guests:
Burgess Everett, Politico (@burgessev)
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
Adam Jentleson, Center for American Progress (@AJentleson)
Gwenda Blair, Author (@GwendaLBlair)
Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says he won’t stand for the Star Spangled Banner after police pointed a gun at his head in Las Vegas. Unlike 49ers former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, at least Bennett is working.
Photo by Mike Morris
Guests:
Todd Boyd, University of Southern California (@DrToddBoyd)
