Unwise Alliances or Practical Deal Making

At a moment of historic division, the President told reporters yesterday, “The people of the United States…want to see coming together." Specifically he’s coming together with Democrats on Capitol Hill, stepping over Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. As always with this President, the question is, “How long will it last?” One biographer says his “love bombs” have limited fallout. What’s in store for Obamacare, tax cuts, the Border Wall… and next year’s midterm elections?

Guests:

Burgess Everett, Politico (@burgessev)

Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)

Adam Jentleson, Center for American Progress (@AJentleson)

Gwenda Blair, Author (@GwendaLBlair)

Molly Reynolds, Brookings Institution (@mollyereynolds)