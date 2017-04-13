White House flip flops: NATO, Syria and China

In Afghanistan, the US military has dropped what it calls the "mother of all bombs"—or MOAB—the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used by this country in combat. It contains 11 tons of explosives. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained, "The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group, we must deny them operational space." Jeff Schogol, senior reporter for the Marine Corps Times, says the move is an indication of how dire the situation has become in Afghanistan.

Guests:

Jeff Schogol, Marine Corps Times (@jeffschogol)