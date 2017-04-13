ON AIR
White House flip flops: NATO, Syria and China

In less than 100 days, President Trump has contradicted himself on a host of foreign policy issues — Syria, NATO, China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia.  Is it a strength — or a weakness — for the United States when the world of power politics never knows what to expect?

Apr 13, 2017

US drops 'mother of all bombs' on Afghanistan 6 MIN, 32 SEC

In Afghanistan, the US military has dropped what it calls the "mother of all bombs"—or MOAB—the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used by this country in combat. It contains 11 tons of explosives. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer explained, "The United States takes the fight against ISIS very seriously and in order to defeat the group, we must deny them operational space." Jeff Schogol, senior reporter for the Marine Corps Times, says the move is an indication of how dire the situation has become in Afghanistan.

Guests:
Jeff Schogol, Marine Corps Times (@jeffschogol)

America's foreign policy: Now you see it…now you don't… 33 MIN, 7 SEC

The founder of Communist China, Mao Tse Tung, was famous for unpredictability -- keeping the world off balance with unexpected contradictions. In less than 100 days, President Trump has set a new standard for American leaders, flip-flopping on Syria, NATO, China — and Vladimir Putin's Russia. Inexperience requires reliance on his advisors, so White House office politics may be more important than ever. But what does the inconsistency mean for America's strengths and weaknesses in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world?  

Guests:
Susan Glasser, Politico (@sbg1)
Derek Chollet, German Marshall Fund (@derekchollet)
David Shlapak, RAND Corporation (@RANDCorporation)
Orville Schell, Asia Society (@orvilleschell)

The Long Game

Derek Chollet

Canada announces legislation to legalize marijuana 10 MIN, 5 SEC


Photo by Dustin Quasar

Eight American states and Washington, DC have legalized recreational marijuana, but even medical use is illegal under federal law — and the Trump Administration may be renewing the War on Drugs. But, just across the international border, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced "The Cannabis Act," which would legalize recreational use for his entire country. Hilary Bricken is an attorney represents the cannabis industry on America's West Coast.

Guests:
Hilary Bricken, Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group (@CannaBizLawyer)

