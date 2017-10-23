Will the Harvey Weinstein scandal be a watershed moment?

On ABC television today, Myeshia Johnson confirmed that — on that infamous condolence call -- President Trump did tell her that her husband "knew what he signed up for" before he was killed last week in West Africa. Johnson added, "I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name and that's what hurt the most because my husband is out there fighting for this country and he risked his life for our country, why can't you remember his name -- and that made me upset and cry more."



Myeshia Johnson's husband, La David, was reportedly killed with three other US soldiers in Niger, when they were attacked by forces of the Islamic State. Leo Shane, Capitol Hill bureau chief for Military Times, has more on the ongoing scandal that has pushed a grieving family into the spotlight.

Guests:

Leo Shane, III, Military Times (@leoshane)