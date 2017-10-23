Photo by Steve Crisp/Reuters
Will the Harvey Weinstein scandal be a watershed moment?
It's been decades since Hollywood liberals denounced the "casting couch" and vowed to end "sexual harassment." But revelations about Harvey Weinstein reveal the hypocrisy of the film industry… and much more.
On ABC television today, Myeshia Johnson confirmed that — on that infamous condolence call -- President Trump did tell her that her husband "knew what he signed up for" before he was killed last week in West Africa. Johnson added, "I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name and that's what hurt the most because my husband is out there fighting for this country and he risked his life for our country, why can't you remember his name -- and that made me upset and cry more."
Myeshia Johnson's husband, La David, was reportedly killed with three other US soldiers in Niger, when they were attacked by forces of the Islamic State. Leo Shane, Capitol Hill bureau chief for Military Times, has more on the ongoing scandal that has pushed a grieving family into the spotlight.
Leo Shane, III, Military Times (@leoshane)
In 1975, the term "sexual harassment" was first used in public — giving women a word for what was happening in the workplace — and the potential for change. Government institutions and corporations formally banned it. Lawyers helped settle cases. Harvey Weinstein declared himself a "feminist." But changing the rules did not change the power dynamics. Now, revelations about Weinstein and others have made that reality undeniable. In 24 hours, millions of women around the world posted, "Me Too." Is it finally time for men to join the struggle for change?
Krista Vernoff, Emmy-nominated TV writer and showrunner (@KristaVernoff)
Alexandra Petri, Washington Post (@petridishes)
Lin Farley, author, journalist and feminist
Sondra Miller, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (@clevelandrcc)
Vernoff on misogyny in Hollywood
Petri on Hollywood, when hostile workplaces were totally okay
Petri on being sick of having to bear witness about sexual harassment
Farley on the term 'sexual harassment'
LA Times on 38 women accusing director James Toback of sexual harassment
Ames Mayfield is an 11-year-old 5th grader in Broomfield, Colorado, who prepared extensively for the visit of a State Senator to his cub scout meeting. When it was his turn, the uniformed scout read a series of questions about mortality rates among African-Americans and about gun control. "Why on earth would you want someone who beats their wife to have access to a gun? You also voted to repeal background checks of private gun sales. You cosponsored a bit that would allow people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Do you know that some people injured in the Las Vegas shooting who didn’t have health care are having to rely on GoFundMe pages because they can’t pay for their medical bills?"
Republican State Senator Vicki Marble, responded, "We need crime control. And it has been shown that the more guns a society has the less crime or murders that are committed."
Cub Scout Mayfield asked follow-up questions, and Senator Marble responded. His mother now reports that an adult leader had a conference with her afterward and that Mayfield could stay in the Cub Pack -- but only if he joined a different den. Chuck Plunkett, Editorial Page editor of the Denver Post, has details on the story of the little boy who asked a challenging question and was devastated at the result.
Chuck Plunkett, Denver Post (@denverpost)
Warren Olney
Yael Even Or
Evan George
Gideon Brower
