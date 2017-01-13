Eyes Back on the Highway

There comes a moment in most every trip when all you want is to go home. When the romanticism of the trip turns sour, and the siren call of your own, soft bed is too powerful to ignore. But some people fight through that moment and keep going. Like – Scooter Tramp Scotty. He’s been on the road for two decades, traveling over three continents, never staying more than a couple months in each place. His bike has become his home. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

That story was produced by Mike Martinez, Tyler Wray, and Garrett Crowe. It originally aired on Everything is Stories. Music by Destruction Unit.



Scooter Tramp Scotty on the road from New Hampshire to New York



Scooter Tramp Scotty and his bike



All photos by Robert Johansson

Producers:

Bob Carlson

