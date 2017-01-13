ON AIR
Eyes Back on the Highway

Scooter Tramp Scotty has been drifting for twenty years, dipping in and out of people’s lives along the way. The road has become his home. As far as he's concerned, living life the way it should be lived.

Jan 13, 2017

There comes a moment in most every trip when all you want is to go home. When the romanticism of the trip turns sour, and the siren call of your own, soft bed is too powerful to ignore. But some people fight through that moment and keep going. Like – Scooter Tramp Scotty. He’s been on the road for two decades, traveling over three continents, never staying more than a couple months in each place. His bike has become his home. And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

That story was produced by Mike Martinez, Tyler Wray, and Garrett Crowe. It originally aired on Everything is Stories. Music by Destruction Unit.

Scotty2-RobertJohansson.jpg
Scooter Tramp Scotty

Scotty3-RobertJohansson.jpg
Scooter Tramp Scotty

Scotty5-RobertJohansson.jpg
Scooter Tramp Scotty on the road from New Hampshire to New York

Scotty7-RobertJohansson.jpg
Scooter Tramp Scotty and his bike

Scotty9-RobertJohansson.jpg
Scooter Tramp Scotty

All photos by Robert Johansson 

Producers:
Bob Carlson

