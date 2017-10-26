ON AIR
A towering phobia

What keeps you up at night? If you’re like many Californians, it's trepidation over tall buildings.

Oct 26, 2017

Acrophobia is the fear of heights, and batophobia is the fear of being close to tall buildings. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says Californians have a bad case of both. We all want clean air, shorter commutes, a strong economy and more livable communities. But we're not willing to accept a key tenet of modern urban planning: that height – and density – can help get us there. Mathews says Californians are scared to death of buildings more than seven-stories tall. That irrational fear, Mathews says, has stymied attempts to confront problems like traffic, homelessness and skyrocketing housing costs.

Host:
Joe Mathews

