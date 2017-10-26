Acrophobia is the fear of heights, and batophobia is the fear of being close to tall buildings. Zócalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says Californians have a bad case of both. We all want clean air, shorter commutes, a strong economy and more livable communities. But we're not willing to accept a key tenet of modern urban planning: that height – and density – can help get us there. Mathews says Californians are scared to death of buildings more than seven-stories tall. That irrational fear, Mathews says, has stymied attempts to confront problems like traffic, homelessness and skyrocketing housing costs.
A towering phobia
What keeps you up at night? If you’re like many Californians, it's trepidation over tall buildings.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Joe Mathews
More From Zócalo's Connecting California
Little Santa Rosa is making big moves Formerly sleepy Santa Rosa is perhaps best known as the home of Charles Schulz, the creator of "Peanuts." But it could soon standout for its sensible approaches to things like housing affordability, homelessness and recreational pot.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The ghost town by the beach If you’re in an airplane taking off from LAX flying over the ocean, look down and you’ll see a wide stretch of empty streets, block after block, cutting through nothing… Read More
Manchester Square clears out to make way for the Automated People Mover Going to the Los Angeles International Airport can be a nightmare, the bumper to bumper traffic begins before you even get to the first terminal. Officials with Los Angeles World… Read More