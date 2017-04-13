California and Nevada -- a match made in Washington

Joe Mathews has his eye on our fetching neighbor to the East. The Zócalo columnist says California and Nevada should think about hitching up – a marriage of gold and silver states. California and Nevada may not seem compatible on the surface, but Mathews says their strengths and weaknesses are complimentary. And together, they could more effectively stand up to the Trump Administration, which does not have their best interests at heart. So, what do you say Nevada, wanna tie the knot?

Photo: Brian Mills, an Elvis impersonator, marries Richard Johnson and Cheryl Bell at the Viva Las Vegas wedding chapel on September 9, 2009. Could marriage bells be ringing someday for California and Nevada? (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)