If Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti isn’t running for president, he’s doing a pretty good impression of someone who is. Zocalo Public Square commentator Joe Mathews says that he, for one, is encouraged by the prospect of a Garcetti candidacy. Mathews says Garcetti has some nice personal attributes, but the real reason that he wants the mayor to run is because of what Garcetti represents as the top politician in the City of Angels. From our welcoming nature and can-do attitude to our deep spiritual roots, Mathews says the United States as a whole could benefit from being more like L.A.
Putting faith in L.A.'s virtues
Joe Mathews
