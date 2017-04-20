ON AIR
Sleeping in and staying late

Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews says California lawmakers should push back the morning school bell, and lengthen the school day while they’re at it.

Apr 20, 2017

A bill working its way through the Legislature would require California middle-and-high-schools to start no earlier than 8:30am. A lot of experts say later start times improve performance and attendance – the latter having the added benefit of bringing more money to schools. Joe Mathews has wrestled his children out of bed enough times to know that he agrees with the proposal. But he says it misses the larger point: which is that California students don't spend enough time in the classroom.

