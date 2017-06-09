The ABCs of A/B Tests/or/ the shocking truth about A/B Tests

Next time you go online, you might give a little thought about what it means to a test subject. Our entire online lives have become one big survey: We’re talking about A/B Tests. That’s where Internet companies monitor and record our clicking habits to optimize our “experience,” and to gauge their success at selling us products. There is an upside to A/B testing, but Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the practice of treating everyone as a lab rat is also fraught with privacy concerns and thorny ethical questions.