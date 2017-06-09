ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ZóCALO'S
CONNECTING
CALIFORNIA

ZóCALO'S<br>CONNECTING<br>CALIFORNIA

The ABCs of A/B Tests/or/ the shocking truth about A/B Tests

Every move of your mouse is a subject of fascination for companies like Google and Facebook. They want to know why and where you click…to make your life better, of course.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Next time you go online, you might give a little thought about what it means to a test subject. Our entire online lives have become one big survey: We’re talking about A/B Tests. That’s where Internet companies monitor and record our clicking habits to optimize our “experience,” and to gauge their success at selling us products. There is an upside to A/B testing, but Zocalo Public Square columnist Joe Mathews says the practice of treating everyone as a lab rat is also fraught with privacy concerns and thorny ethical questions.

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE