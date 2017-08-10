Climate change, earthquakes, floods and North Korean nukes. These are a few of the things that are putting Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews in an apocalyptic state of mind. To better explore his angst, Mathews traveled to San Juan Buatista, a small Central California town that lies atop the San Andreas Fault. San Juan Bautista is also home to the California mission that was the setting for Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo – film that looks at what happens when we stare into the abyss.
The end of the road in San Juan Bautista
One small, California town is more in touch with its dark side than most. Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews visits San Juan Buatista to contemplate the apocalypse.
