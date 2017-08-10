The end of the road in San Juan Bautista

Climate change, earthquakes, floods and North Korean nukes. These are a few of the things that are putting Zócalo columnist Joe Mathews in an apocalyptic state of mind. To better explore his angst, Mathews traveled to San Juan Buatista, a small Central California town that lies atop the San Andreas Fault. San Juan Bautista is also home to the California mission that was the setting for Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo – film that looks at what happens when we stare into the abyss.