ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THERE
GOES
THE
NEIGHBORHOOD

THERE<br>GOES<br>THE<br>NEIGHBORHOODTHERE<br>GOES<br>THE<br>NEIGHBORHOOD

There Goes the Neighborhood LIVE: Who Benefits When a Neighborhood Improves?

Saul Gonzalez hosts a live panel discussion about what happens as many working-class areas in Los Angeles gentrify and housing costs rise. Can a neighborhood’s quality of life improve without leading to displacement of the very people who have worked hardest and waited longest for the changes?

COMING SOON

Oct 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Sometimes new stores, restaurants and cultural attractions are welcomed by everyone. But as many working-class areas in Los Angeles gentrify and housing costs rise, more developments are facing a backlash. What signals to long-time residents that improvements are for them and not for wealthier outsiders? Can a neighborhood’s quality of life improve without leading to displacement of the very people who have worked hardest and waited longest for the changes?

There Goes the Neighborhood's Saul Gonzalez hosts this live panel discussion about whether investment in neighborhoods like West Adams, Elysian Valley and Boyle Heights can benefit long-time residents and newcomers alike. 

Guests:
Joe Buscaino, Los Angeles Police Officer, @JoeBuscaino
Manuel Pastor, University of Southern California, @Prof_MPastor
Regina Freer, Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy at Occidental College
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise, @CivicEnterprise
Mike Voss, Co-Founder of Frogtown Brewery.
José Huizar, Los Angeles City Council, @josehuizar

CREDITS

Host:
Saul Gonzalez

Producers:
Miguel Contreras
Anna Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From There Goes the Neighborhood

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed