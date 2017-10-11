Sometimes new stores, restaurants and cultural attractions are welcomed by everyone. But as many working-class areas in Los Angeles gentrify and housing costs rise, more developments are facing a backlash. What signals to long-time residents that improvements are for them and not for wealthier outsiders? Can a neighborhood’s quality of life improve without leading to displacement of the very people who have worked hardest and waited longest for the changes?
There Goes the Neighborhood's Saul Gonzalez hosts this live panel discussion about whether investment in neighborhoods like West Adams, Elysian Valley and Boyle Heights can benefit long-time residents and newcomers alike.
There Goes the Neighborhood LIVE: Who Benefits When a Neighborhood Improves?
Saul Gonzalez hosts a live panel discussion about what happens as many working-class areas in Los Angeles gentrify and housing costs rise. Can a neighborhood’s quality of life improve without leading to displacement of the very people who have worked hardest and waited longest for the changes?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Sometimes new stores, restaurants and cultural attractions are welcomed by everyone. But as many working-class areas in Los Angeles gentrify and housing costs rise, more developments are facing a backlash. What signals to long-time residents that improvements are for them and not for wealthier outsiders? Can a neighborhood’s quality of life improve without leading to displacement of the very people who have worked hardest and waited longest for the changes?
Guests:
Joe Buscaino, Los Angeles Police Officer, @JoeBuscaino
Manuel Pastor, University of Southern California, @Prof_MPastor
Regina Freer, Professor of Urban and Environmental Policy at Occidental College
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise, @CivicEnterprise
Mike Voss, Co-Founder of Frogtown Brewery.
José Huizar, Los Angeles City Council, @josehuizar
CREDITS
Host:
Saul Gonzalez
Producers:
Miguel Contreras
Anna Scott
More From There Goes the Neighborhood
'This Is a Black Neighborhood. You Aren’t Black.' In Inglewood, developers are building new luxury housing close to big tech-job centers near the beach. Rents are going up and black residents are watching nervously as white homebuyers move in. This eight-part series is supported by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.
'I Didn’t Want to Evict You' If you have an affordable place to rent in L.A., you hang on to it for dear life. As evictions in Los Angeles are on the rise, and tenants are learning how to fight their landlords. This eight-part series is supported by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.