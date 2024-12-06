The best cookbooks of 2024, according to Celia Sack

Photo by Jason Henry for the New York Times.

For more than a decade, we've checked in with Celia Sack of Omnivore Books in San Francisco to get her recommendations for the best cookbooks of the year. They make great gifts for the food fanatics on your holiday list. She is back with her picks for 2024.

Every year, certain authors make their cookbook efforts a family affair. Sack is partial to Does This Taste Funny? by husband and wife team Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert. "There's another one by Dolly Parton that's really fun that came out this year, called Good Lookin' Cookin'. Usually, I'm not so into the ones that are by people who are not cooks or cookbook writers but that one by Stephen Colbert and his wife is really wonderful," she says.

Sack's recommendations include:

General Cooking

Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin

Justine Cooks by Justine Doiron

What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking by Caroline Chambers and Eva Kolenko



Sift is filled with technical baking information imparted in an easy, digestible manner. Photo courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Baking

Sift by Nicola Lamb

Baking in the American South by Anne Byrn

Sweet Tooth by Sarah Fennel

Breaking Bao by Clarice Lam

Classic German Baking by Luisa Weiss

The Cake Bible by Rose Levy Bernbaum

Plant-Based/Vegetarian

Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan

Sebze by Özlem Warren





Food History

The Editor by Sara B. Franklin

The History and Natural History of Spices: The 5000-Year Search for Flavour by Ian Anderson

Endangered Eating by Sarah Loman

Beverages

Buzzworthy: Cocktails Inspired by Female Literary Greats by Jennifer Croll

The Connaught Bar: Cocktail Recipes and Iconic Creations by Agostino Perrone, with Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia

Big Tequila by Emanuele Mensah





International

Zao Fan: Breakfast in China by Michael Zee

Dac Biet by Nini Nguyen and Sarah Zorn

The Memory of Taste by Tu David Phu and Soleil Ho

Kalaya's Southern Thai Kitchen by Nok Suntaranon and Natalie Jesionka

Plus, Sack hopes that Kristina Cho's Chinese Enough falls open onto more kitchen countertops. In addition, the Good Food team made their own selections for the best cookbooks of 2024.