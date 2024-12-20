Counting down the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants

Chefs from around Los Angeles celebrated their placement on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list at the Hollywood Palladium on December 3.

Chefs from around Los Angeles celebrated their placement on the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants list at the Hollywood Palladium on December 3. Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Times.

The restaurant business is a tough nut to crack. The rigors of keeping the doors open are countless and then there's the simple act of making and serving food, which is why most chefs get into hospitality in the first place. The Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list focuses on just that — the food. 

This year, restaurant critic Bill Addison was joined by his LA Times colleague Jenn Harris. Both of them traversed the city to give readers an inventory of where to eat in the great grid of Los Angeles. Notable new entries include Barbacoa Ramirez, Komal, and Azizam, with a repeat winner, Kato, taking the top spot.


JLC's Bougie Tots with caviar, salmon roe, and crème fraîche helped Dear John's crack the Top 50 on the LA Times list of best restaurants.  Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Times.

