Counting down the LA Times 101 Best Restaurants

The restaurant business is a tough nut to crack. The rigors of keeping the doors open are countless and then there's the simple act of making and serving food, which is why most chefs get into hospitality in the first place. The Los Angeles Times 101 Best Restaurants list focuses on just that — the food.

This year, restaurant critic Bill Addison was joined by his LA Times colleague Jenn Harris. Both of them traversed the city to give readers an inventory of where to eat in the great grid of Los Angeles. Notable new entries include Barbacoa Ramirez, Komal, and Azizam, with a repeat winner, Kato, taking the top spot.



