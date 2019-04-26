This week we’re gearing up for KCRW’s 10th Annual Pie Contest by talking to the authors of “The New Pie” and chef Sherry Yard. Plus anecdotes about the secret world of private chefs, and Michael’s in Santa Monica celebrates 40 years. Finally, we bid Laura Avery a fond farewell.
Pie memories, private chefs, and Laura’s goodbye
“The New Pie”: a fresh take on an American classic
With over 600 awards between them, including Best in Show at the National Pie Championships in 2017, it’s safe to say that Chris Taylor and Paul Arguin know pie contests.
Pie Contest lore with chef Sherry Yard
Legendary pastry chef Sherry Yard knows her way around a pie.
Andrew Friedman on the secret lives of private chefs
More and more chefs are leaving the restaurant industry to work as private chefs, citing the physical toll, financial stress, and diminished personal life that comes with...
Daniela Galarza’s private cheffing memories
A personal chef gig can be vastly different when you’re required to cook for a celebrity who may need to maintain, lose, or gain weight for a role or the big game. Writer...
Patricia Escárcega dines at Los Balcones in Studio City
LA Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega samples the wares at Los Balcones in Studio City , the second outpost of chef-restaurateur Ricardo Zarate’s modern Peruvian...
Michael’s celebrates 40 years
Restaurants are a tricky business and diners can be a fickle audience. Lasting a year in this town is a major achievement; lasting forty years is practically unheard of....
Laura Avery’s final Market Report: Upcoming Tijuana-inspired restaurant aims to bring the LA community together
Market Report correspondent Laura Avery is retiring after this week’s report. But first, she checks in with with former Susan Feniger, former Good Food host and restaurateur.
