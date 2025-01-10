2025 food trends: Thick burgers and mini-martinis

The stretch of Glendale Boulevard running through Atwater Village became a hub for new restaurant activity in 2024, says Brant Cox, editorial lead for the Los Angeles outpost of The Infatuation. Alongside established spots like Hail Mary Pizza and Proof Bakery, you'll find Holy Basil, with its Bangkok-style street food concept, and Bar Sinizki, an Eastern European, all-day cafe, where Cox says he ate the best pierogies he's had in Los Angeles.

The Infatuation team were equally enthralled with Si! Mon, an upscale Panamanian restaurant that took over the old James Beach space in Venice, and topped their list of Best New Restaurants for the year.

And move over smashburgers, the thick patty is back! Cox said the return of thicker burgers will continue this year. He cites the 1" thick patty with caramelized onions, served with fries and a martini, at The Benjamin in Hollywood as one of his favorite meals of the year. Speaking of martinis, plan on drinking tiny versions, as well as ripping and dipping bagels, as part of the 2025 forecast.