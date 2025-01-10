New rules make it easier for home cooks to sell their food

A new law enacted in Los Angeles this year gives cooks a clearer runway for food entrepreneurship from home.

California's Micro Enterprise Home Kitchen Operations (MEHKO) permits allow home cooks to legally operate food businesses from their homes. The law, enacted in 2018, requires counties to opt-in. So far, 17 counties, including Los Angeles, have done that. 

Heidi Pickman of California Association for Micro Enterprise Opportunity (CAMEO), outlines the steps home cooks must take to obtain a permit. These include passing a food safety test, developing a menu, creating standard operating procedures, and passing a home inspection. Los Angeles will waive the licensing fee for the first 500 cooks. 

The Cook Academy, a free eight-week class offered by COOK Alliance, prepares cooks for this business, with eligible graduates receiving a $3,000 grant. MEHKO businesses can earn up to $100,000 annually, a significant reduction in startup costs compared to traditional restaurants.

Pickman says the average startup cost to open a brick & mortar establishment is $400,000, whereas a food truck requires $50,000 of capital. Commercial kitchen rentals, when available, set operators back $45,000. A MEHKO business has a low overhead of a few thousand dollars for permits, equipment, and food inventory, resulting in a more feasible path toward entrepreneurship.

