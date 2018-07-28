ON AIR
BONUS: Classic Jonathan Gold on KCRW

In this bonus episode, we're resharing some of the late Jonathan Gold's classic segments on KCRW from over the past 20 years. These conversations had a tremendous impact on LA's dining scene, helping Angelenos to get out of their silos to explore new neighborhoods and cuisines.

Jul 27, 2018

In this bonus episode, we're resharing some of the late Jonathan Gold's classic segments on KCRW from over the past 20 years. These conversations had a tremendous impact on LA’s dining scene, helping Angelenos to get out of their silos to explore new neighborhoods and cuisines.

Part 1 45 MIN, 45 SEC

In this bonus episode, we'll revisit some of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jonathan Gold's most iconic reviews and lists.

Part 2 13 MIN, 12 SEC

We'll revisit Jonathan Gold's 2009 appearance on Guest DJ Project.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Good Food Blog
Remembering Jonathan Gold
Good Food Blog

Remembering Jonathan Gold We at KCRW, as well as all of you, have lost a colleague and friend with the passing of Jonathan Gold. His voice defined dining in Los Angeles with his reviews for the LA Times. Join us in remembering his life and work. Read More

Jul 23, 2018

Getting Fresh with Chef Nick Erven
Good Food Blog

Getting Fresh with Chef Nick Erven Market Report producer Joseph Stone caught up with Rappahannock Oyster Bar’s Nick Erven at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to learn a bit more about the eclectic chef. Read More

Jul 20, 2018

Fancy grilled cheese? Yes, please! Try Eric Greenspan’s caprese melt
Good Food Blog

Fancy grilled cheese? Yes, please! Try Eric Greenspan’s caprese melt For many, grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic snack. But chef Eric Greenspan has literally written the book on elevating the popular dish. Try his take on a seasonal, Italian-inspired grilled cheese from his forthcoming book, “The Great Grilled Cheese Book.” Read More

Jul 20, 2018

