In this bonus episode, we're resharing some of the late Jonathan Gold's classic segments on KCRW from over the past 20 years. These conversations had a tremendous impact on LA’s dining scene, helping Angelenos to get out of their silos to explore new neighborhoods and cuisines.
BONUS: Classic Jonathan Gold on KCRW
In this bonus episode, we'll revisit some of Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jonathan Gold's most iconic reviews and lists.
We'll revisit Jonathan Gold's 2009 appearance on Guest DJ Project.
Evan Kleiman
