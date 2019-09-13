During the third presidential debate on Thursday night in Houston, candidate Andrew Yang raised a lot of eyebrows when he said, "My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families." His campaign website says "WIN $1,000 A MONTH -- no strings attached.” We look at whether this is legal.
Does Andrew Yang's $1000 promise violate campaign finance laws?
