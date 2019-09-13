Does Andrew Yang's $1000 promise violate campaign finance laws?

Hosted by
Andrew Yang speaking with attendees at a fundraiser hosted by the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition at Jasper Winery in Des Moines, Iowa, August 2019.

Andrew Yang speaking with attendees at a fundraiser hosted by the Iowa Asian and Latino Coalition at Jasper Winery in Des Moines, Iowa, August 2019. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr

During the third presidential debate on Thursday night in Houston, candidate Andrew Yang raised a lot of eyebrows when he said, "My campaign will now give a freedom dividend of $1000 a month for an entire year to 10 American families." His campaign website says "WIN $1,000 A MONTH -- no strings attached.” We look at whether this is legal. 

Credits

Guest:
Matt Stevens - politics reporter for the NY Times - @bymattstevens

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz